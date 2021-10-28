Eagles-Lions Preview: Expect gimmicks, maybe more trades

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Detroit to face the winless Lions.Last week the Birds fell to the Raiders, 33-22, in a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate.While the Lions have yet to win a game, they have been competitive in several games. Plus Detroit has taken the last three in the matchup vs. the Eagles, so the Birds shouldn't take this team lightly.Ron Jaworski says to expect gimmicks and gadgets with the Lions desperate to end an 11-game losing streak.Jaws breaks down the matchup, whether it's Minshew Mania time, and if more trades are on the way in this week's Three and Out.Could we see Gardner Minshew replace Jalen Hurts at QB this year?Why fans shouldn't overlook the LionsWill the Eagles make more trades?D'Andre SwiftReceivers getting chunk playsEagles 27, Lions 24