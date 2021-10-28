Three and Out

Eagles-Lions Preview: Expect gimmicks, maybe more trades

By
Three and Out: Lions preview; why Birds may start Minshew in 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Detroit to face the winless Lions.

Last week the Birds fell to the Raiders, 33-22, in a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate.

Nick Sirianni uses flower analogy to inspire Eagles players
Nick Sirianni showed a picture of a flower during a team meeting to hammer home the point that the Eagles are close to blooming on the field.

While the Lions have yet to win a game, they have been competitive in several games. Plus Detroit has taken the last three in the matchup vs. the Eagles, so the Birds shouldn't take this team lightly.

Ron Jaworski says to expect gimmicks and gadgets with the Lions desperate to end an 11-game losing streak.

Jaws breaks down the matchup, whether it's Minshew Mania time, and if more trades are on the way in this week's Three and Out.
1st Down: Could we see Gardner Minshew replace Jalen Hurts at QB this year?

2nd Down: Why fans shouldn't overlook the Lions
3rd Down: Will the Eagles make more trades?
Player to Watch on Lions: D'Andre Swift
Player to Watch on Eagles: Receivers getting chunk plays
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27, Lions 24
