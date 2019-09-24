philadelphia news

Site of South Philadelphia refinery fire now under control, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three months after a massive refinery explosion and fire in South Philadelphia, the situation was finally declared under control on Tuesday.

Fire commissioner Adam Theil said all of the hazards are confined to the site, but officials will continue to monitor air quality nearby.

Workers have been at Philadelphia Energy Solutions around the clock since the fire on June 21.

The company has since closed the site and filed for bankruptcy.
