Ski season in the Poconos may get winter weather boost

POCONOS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The upcoming winter weather is great for snow-starved ski resorts in the area.

"Our guests still have the demand to come skiing, tubing, and riding, so thankfully we have the automation technology with our snow making, and we're able to produce even in those small windows," said Nick Delich, Director of Mountain Operations.

While this year hasn't been great for skiing, the snow started to come down Friday.

"It's been a difficult and challenging ski season. Mother Nature really just didn't come through for us this year," said Delich.

Blue Mountain Resort has still seen plenty of people hitting the slopes.

"Sales have been pretty steady. Our season pass holders are coming through for us," Delich said.

Season pass holders we spoke with said they came out this year regardless of Mother Nature.

"Not a lot of snow, a lot of people, but still we made do," said Heather Paiva, from Washington Township, New Jersey.

Some said they would have come out more if there was snow in their backyard.

"There's no place else we'd rather be during the snow, it's the best to just be out, get some fresh air during the cold seasons, cocktails and enjoy our friends," said Lauren Coppersmith, from Washington Township, New Jersey.

March 19 is a benchmark for when Blue Mountain might close for the ski season. Anything past that depends on guest input.