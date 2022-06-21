Officials demolish long-standing smokestack in Marcus Hook, Pa.

MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A smokestack that has become a landmark in Delaware County was demolished Tuesday.Chopper 6 was overhead as the structure came toppling down around 11 a.m. in Marcus Hook.Dozens of people gathered nearby to watch the implosion.The smokestack, built back in 1917, was located at the former FMC site.Crews will now work to pick up the debris left behind from the demolition.