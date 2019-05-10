May Festivals, wine tours and more

Vetri Cucina is offering classes where you can learn the art of making bread, pizza, and pasta.
1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-732-3478
City Wine Tours
After eight years in Boston, City Wine Tours just launched in Philadelphia with tours in Center City, Old City and Fishtown. During the tour, you sample six wines in two hours at two restaurants and leave with a little bit of knowledge and your whole Saturday evening ahead of you.
City Wine Tours | Facebook
Saturdays, 3-5pm (occasionally 4-6pm)
Bucks County Food & Wine Festival
The first annual Bucks County Food & Wine Festival is taking place at Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA. The event features 19 restaurants over the course of two days - Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18. There will be wine from all over the country, celebrity chefs and chopped-style cook-offs. Jeannette Reyes has a preview of the festivities.
Bucks County Food & Wine Festival | Facebook | Instagram
Friday May 17 & Saturday May 18
Parx Casino
2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
Loclaish Presents: The best cookies in the country
When Lost Bread Co. found itself with too many leftover soft pretzels, the bakers decided to create a pretzel shortbread cookie. And it's so good, New York Magazine just named it the best cookie you can buy in the Big Apple.
Lost Bread Co.|Website|Where to Buy
1313 N. Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
The 2019 Devon Horse Show
For the past 123 years, the Devon Horse Show has been a world-class equestrian event that brings thousands of visitors to Philadelphia's Main Line. The 11-day show is much more than a horse competition. See why the annual event has something for everyone.
Devon Horse Show 2019 | Facebook/
23 Dorset Road, Devon PA 19333
610-964-0550
Dates: May 23-June 2
Sentimental Gifts at Pandora in King Of Prussia
The popular jewelry store, Pandora, is known for its charm bracelets that celebrate life's treasured milestones
Pandora | Facebook
160 N Gulph Rd #1158, King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-679-4859
Chinese Lantern Festival
The lantern festival represents thousands of years of Chinese craft-making traditions and this year's festival is the biggest yet with 29 lanterns and lots of interactives from swings to a selfie station and a giant heart that lights up with 'I Love You.' That's if, in fact, you and your S.O. are completely in sync.
WIN 4 TICKETS TO CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL: Enter here
2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival|Website|Click here for tickets
Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Through June 30th
Broadway Book of Mormon
The critically acclaimed musical Book of Mormon is coming to Broadway Philadelphia! The show debuted on Broadway in 2011 and went on to win nine Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical.
Broadway Philadelphia: The Book of Mormon
Tickets | Twitter
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-893-1999
Shelter Me
May It Be the Match
The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting May It Be the Match on May 19th at their Fishtown location from 12pm-5pm, to help bring attention to some of their long-timers. Adoption fees will be reduced to just 19 dollars all week long for any long-timer.
PSPCA |PSPCA Facebook
350 E. Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Pennsylvania SPCA - Fishtown Center | PSPCA Fishtown Facebook
1546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
