May Festivals, wine tours and more

Vetri Cucina is offering classes where you can learn the art of making bread, pizza, and pasta.1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-732-3478After eight years in Boston, City Wine Tours just launched in Philadelphia with tours in Center City, Old City and Fishtown. During the tour, you sample six wines in two hours at two restaurants and leave with a little bit of knowledge and your whole Saturday evening ahead of you.Saturdays, 3-5pm (occasionally 4-6pm)The first annual Bucks County Food & Wine Festival is taking place at Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA. The event features 19 restaurants over the course of two days - Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18. There will be wine from all over the country, celebrity chefs and chopped-style cook-offs. Jeannette Reyes has a preview of the festivities.2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020When Lost Bread Co. found itself with too many leftover soft pretzels, the bakers decided to create a pretzel shortbread cookie. And it's so good,just named it the best cookie you can buy in the Big Apple.1313 N. Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122For the past 123 years, the Devon Horse Show has been a world-class equestrian event that brings thousands of visitors to Philadelphia's Main Line. The 11-day show is much more than a horse competition. See why the annual event has something for everyone.23 Dorset Road, Devon PA 19333610-964-0550May 23-June 2The popular jewelry store, Pandora, is known for its charm bracelets that celebrate life's treasured milestones160 N Gulph Rd #1158, King of Prussia, PA 19406484-679-4859The lantern festival represents thousands of years of Chinese craft-making traditions and this year's festival is the biggest yet with 29 lanterns and lots of interactives from swings to a selfie station and a giant heart that lights up with 'I Love You.' That's if, in fact, you and your S.O. are completely in sync.WIN 4 TICKETS TO CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL: Enter here Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106Through June 30thThe critically acclaimed musicalis coming to Broadway Philadelphia! The show debuted on Broadway in 2011 and went on to win nine Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical.240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-893-1999The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting May It Be the Match on May 19th at their Fishtown location from 12pm-5pm, to help bring attention to some of their long-timers. Adoption fees will be reduced to just 19 dollars all week long for any long-timer.350 E. Erie AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 191341546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125