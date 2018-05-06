BROAD STREET RUN

Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line

Thousands take part in Broad Street Run. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands ran the Broad Street Run Sunday morning, but only one could cross that finish line first.


Daniel Kemoi, 31, from Kenya crossed the finish line first with a time of 45:44.

The first woman to cross the finish line was 24-year-old Sophy Jepchirchir.



The Top 10 male runners:

Daniel Kemoi Elkton, MD M/31 45:44
Geoffrey Ngetich Chapel Hill, NC M/33 46:58
Suleman Abrar Shifa New York City M/24 48:03
Habtemariam Bekele Temesgen New York City M/27 48:16
Sammy Too Chapel Hill, NC M/29 48:38
Tyler Mueller Boulder, CO M/26 48:44
Tsegaye Tadese Washington, D.C. 48:54

Sergio Reyes Palmdale, CA M/36 48:55
Girma Bekele Gebre Washington, D.C. M/25 49:26
Duriel Hardy Philadelphia M/30 49:31



The Top 10 female runners:

Sophy Jepchirchir Chapel Hill, NC F/24 55:44
Lynne Nau Pennington NJ F/42 56:14
Zipporah Chebet Chapel Hill, NC F/29 56:16
Julia Roman-Duval Columbia, MD F/35 56:24
Margaret Vido Philadelphia F/27 57:01
Ivette Mejia New York City F/27 57:10
Jessica Watychowicz Colorado Springs, CO F/27 57:13
Lauren Perkins Brooklyn, NY F/35 57:40

Rose Mascoli Conshohocken, PA F/26 58:06
Christine Ramsey Philadelphia F/35 58:41

Full results can be found here.

The Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m.

They started at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue.



The race ended approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.

There are some street closures due to the race.

More Information: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/

