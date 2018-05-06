Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Thousands ran the Broad Street Run Sunday morning, but only one could cross that finish line first.
And they’re off! The Blue Cross #BroadStreetRun is underway! @IBXRun10 pic.twitter.com/p14O8L89dY— Philly Parks & Rec (@PhilaParkandRec) May 6, 2018
Daniel Kemoi, 31, from Kenya crossed the finish line first with a time of 45:44.
The first woman to cross the finish line was 24-year-old Sophy Jepchirchir.
Congratulations to the women’s first place #bcbsr18 finisher! #ibxrun10 #BroadStreetRun pic.twitter.com/DvGtMiLWpY— IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) May 6, 2018
The Top 10 male runners:
Daniel Kemoi Elkton, MD M/31 45:44
Geoffrey Ngetich Chapel Hill, NC M/33 46:58
Suleman Abrar Shifa New York City M/24 48:03
Habtemariam Bekele Temesgen New York City M/27 48:16
Sammy Too Chapel Hill, NC M/29 48:38
Tyler Mueller Boulder, CO M/26 48:44
Tsegaye Tadese Washington, D.C. 48:54
Sergio Reyes Palmdale, CA M/36 48:55
Girma Bekele Gebre Washington, D.C. M/25 49:26
Duriel Hardy Philadelphia M/30 49:31
Victory! Ladies and gentlemen, the winner of the #bcbsr18! #ibxrun10 #broadstreetrun pic.twitter.com/43KL0jzR2n— IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) May 6, 2018
The Top 10 female runners:
Sophy Jepchirchir Chapel Hill, NC F/24 55:44
Lynne Nau Pennington NJ F/42 56:14
Zipporah Chebet Chapel Hill, NC F/29 56:16
Julia Roman-Duval Columbia, MD F/35 56:24
Margaret Vido Philadelphia F/27 57:01
Ivette Mejia New York City F/27 57:10
Jessica Watychowicz Colorado Springs, CO F/27 57:13
Lauren Perkins Brooklyn, NY F/35 57:40
Rose Mascoli Conshohocken, PA F/26 58:06
Christine Ramsey Philadelphia F/35 58:41
Full results can be found here.
The Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m.
They started at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue.
Blue Cross Broad Street Run about to start! @6abc pic.twitter.com/pjBn32EO6q— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) May 6, 2018
The race ended approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.
There are some street closures due to the race.
More Information: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps