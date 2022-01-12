Stabbing victim jumps to escape Philly house fire, son questioned: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman's son is suspected of stabbing her and setting their home on fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street.Police say the 48-year-old mother was forced to jump from a second-story window to safety.Medics discovered the fire victim also had a stab wound to her neck.The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in serious condition.Police say her son turned himself in.He was being questioned for the fire and stabbing.