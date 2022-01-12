PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman's son is suspected of stabbing her and setting their home on fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street.
Police say the 48-year-old mother was forced to jump from a second-story window to safety.
Medics discovered the fire victim also had a stab wound to her neck.
The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in serious condition.
Police say her son turned himself in.
He was being questioned for the fire and stabbing.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Stabbing victim jumps to escape Philly house fire, son questioned: Police
Police say the woman's son turned himself in.
STABBING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News