Portion of Route 13 South in Delaware closed for Rogers Road reconstruction project

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, drivers in New Castle, Delaware, need to be prepared to take alternate routes for the next few weeks.

The southbound lanes of Route 13 (South Market Street) will be closed between New Sweden Street and I-495.

Local traffic only will be allowed between New Sweden Street and Millside Drive, and a detour will be posted.

That stretch will remain closed through May 24 as part of a project to reconstruct Rogers Road.

