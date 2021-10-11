Police search for hit-and-run driver in South Philly, bicyclist injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in South Philadelphia who injured a bicyclist.It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on South 8th and West Ritner streets.Police say a 41-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was struck.The impact caused the bicyclist to be thrown 50 feet.He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.Police say they are looking for a black vehicle, but no other details were released.Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras.