death investigation

2 people found dead inside Southampton Township, NJ home

The discovery was made on the unit block of Huntington Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
By
SOUTHAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in Burlington County, New Jersey are trying to determine what led to the deaths of two people inside of a home in Southampton Township.

The bodies were discovered inside a building along the unit block of Huntington Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were described as a 72-year-old male and a 64-year-old female.

There was no immediate word on how the victims died.

New Jersey State Police are assisting in the investigation.

