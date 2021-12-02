2 people found dead inside Southampton Township, NJ home

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in Burlington County, New Jersey are trying to determine what led to the deaths of two people inside of a home in Southampton Township.
The bodies were discovered inside a building along the unit block of Huntington Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The victims were described as a 72-year-old male and a 64-year-old female.
There was no immediate word on how the victims died.
New Jersey State Police are assisting in the investigation.
