double shooting

Father says double shooting in Southampton Township, NJ was attempted murder-suicide

"I guess he was having a hard time. He was homeless and he came back apparently for revenge," the father said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Father: NJ Double shooting was attempted murder-suicide

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are continuing to investigate a double shooting at a mobile home community in Southampton Township, Burlington County.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday on James Avenue and Estates Drive.

New Jersey State Police were called to the scene.

Action News spoke with the father of the man who allegedly pulled the trigger. He described the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

He said his son shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself.

"It all stemmed from them fighting and my daughter-in-law kicking him out," said Rick Ellis Sr.

He said his estranged son, Rick Ellis Jr., 42, shot a woman in the home of his ex-girlfriend and then shot himself.

"I guess he was having a hard time. He was homeless and he came back apparently for revenge," said Ellis.

Video from Chopper 6 showed at least one victim being loaded into a helicopter.



Ellis said his son has struggled with substance abuse since the death of his mother several years ago.

He said the woman his son shot was not his ex-girlfriend, but rather a young woman who also stayed there in the home.
He also said two days ago his son called a suicide hotline and New Jersey State Police tried to check on him, but he didn't know where his son was staying.

"Sad situation. I didn't think it would come to this. I kind of felt that he wanted to do something to himself especially after that suicide hotline thing. I didn't know it would get this far. That he would take it out on them. And where the gun came from I don't know. I didn't even know he had guns," said Ellis.

Ellis said his son had surgery Tuesday but has suffered considerable brain damage.

Police have not released a condition for the woman who was shot.



MORE TOP STORIES:

Vigil held for father gunned down in front of daughtersWill Smith kicks off book tour with stop in PhiladelphiaTastykake expands voluntary recall: Everything you need to knowGov. Wolf to let Pa. schools set own mask rules in January
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southampton (burlington county)shootingdouble shootingnew jersey state police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
1 dead, 1 bystander injured in Port Richmond shooting
Fight inside Center City hookah lounge leads to shooting: Police
2 women hospitalized after double shooting in West Philadelphia
Police: Double shooting leaves 20-year-old dead in Kensington
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News