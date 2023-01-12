Drivers involved in fight after crashes in both Delco and Philly, police say

A car crash in Delaware County ended with another crash, and a fistfight, in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car crash in Delaware County ended with another crash, and a fistfight, in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators say the driver of a BMW fled the scene after hitting a pickup truck in Glenolden just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the pickup followed the BMW all the way to Philadelphia's 12th police district on 65th and Woodland Avenue.

At one point, the driver of the BMW actually hit the police building.

"Sounded like an explosion," said Ali Yamnue of Southwest Philadelphia.

The BMW driver continued onto 64th and Grays Avenue, where he flipped his car.

"He ended up here where he tried to make a turn and flipped over," said Lieutenant Gregory Brown with the Crash Investigation Division.

Witnesses say the driver of that overturned BMW freed himself from the wreckage.

The drivers were then involved in a fistfight until police arrived.

"Then the guys got out and started fighting each other. So, it was pretty intense," said Yamnue.

The BMW driver was arrested on the scene. Both drivers were taken to the hospital just as a precaution.

Police say road rage is becoming all too common in the area.

"People should be patient. And I hope it was worth it for him. We'll see what happens," said Brown.

Police are looking into how fast the drivers were going. Neither car was stolen.