FYI Philly

Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour tells the spooky tales of America's birthplace

By Chandler Lutz
Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour tells spooky tales of America's birthplace

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour is inviting you to see Old City in a new way this Halloween, with spooky takes of America's birthplace.

The 75-minute walking tour takes you to more than 20 haunted hot spots around town.

From the sights and history you know like Carpenters' Hall and Independence Hall, to the haunted tales of the unknown.

"We are going to tell you the story about the Phantom footprints and the Spirits of the seas at Old St. Mary's Church," says Jon Bari, creator of the tour.

You'll also visit the famous settings from The Sixth Sense and National Treasure films. So whether you are a believer or a non-believer, "its exceptional in the way that it merges history and the paranormal," says tour guide Michael Stahler.
The Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour runs daily through October and weekends in November. The tour starts and ends at the old Cosi Restaurant at 325 Chestnut Street. Tickets are required, to purchase click here.

Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour | Facebook | Twitter
215-525-1776
