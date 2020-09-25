Jaworski breaks down Wentz's play and all things Eagles going into Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles hope to avoid an 0-3 start when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at the Linc.
The Birds have looked good at times but overall, it's been pretty ugly. While quarterback Carson Wentz has received most of the scorn, there's plenty of blame to go around.
Ron Jaworski joins Jamie Apody to examine what has gone wrong and what could go right in Week 3 in this week's Three and Out.
1st Down: Should we panic if Carson Wentz struggles vs. Bengals
2nd Down: Where's the pressure from the Eagles' high-priced D-line?
3rd Down: Which Eagles have performed well in the first 2 weeks?
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Bengals 21
