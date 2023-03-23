Springfield Township police warn residents of mailbox thefts outside police station

"It's still happening, so it's alarming and concerning," said a resident of Delaware County.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A drop in the blue box is starting to feel like a trap for neighbors in Delaware County.

Springfield Township police put out another warning on Facebook about thieves stealing from the blue mailbox right outside the police station.

"It's still happening, so it's alarming and concerning," said Kathy Delaney of Delaware County.

Back on January 30, police issued a warning about people somehow breaking into the security locks on the box and stealing personal checks.

"Friday of that week, I had gotten a call from TruMark Credit Union that my check was on the dark web," said Devaney. "My account was closed, I needed to go to the bank and open a new account. They were able to stop the payment on the check, so nothing happens."

Over the weekend, Springfield Township police say thieves struck again sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Multiple people commented on the Facebook post saying they had gift cards, checks, and cash stolen from the same mailbox.

"Apparently people have keys, unauthorized users have keys to get in the boxes, so it's really scary nowadays to mail things," said Missy Hart of Clifton Heights.

Police are urging people to drop off mail inside the post office until they can catch the criminals behind these thefts.

"I used to go right to a mailbox and pull up and drop it in, and just drive away. Now I've got to park my car, I'm 80 years old, and it's not easy to get around," said Frank Levano of Springfield Township.