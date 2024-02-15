Work your chest and core at the same time -- Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us an exercise that works the chest and core at the same time.
Effective way to do mountain climbers -- Today's Tip
Strengthen your body -- Today's Tip
Tighten the back of your arms -- Today's Tip
Ab exercise to target obliques and upper abs -- Today's Tip
Exercise to strengthen your back and core -- Today's Tip
Quick workout for a full body exercise -- Today's Tip
Exercise to get rid of lower belly softness -- Today's Tip
Work your glutes, hamstring and open your hips with this exercise -- Today's Tip