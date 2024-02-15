WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Work your chest and core at the same time -- Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 15, 2024 10:32AM
Fitness tip: Work your chest and core at the same time
Shoshana shows us an exercise that works the chest and core at the same time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us an exercise that works the chest and core at the same time.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Effective way to do mountain climbers -- Today's Tip

Strengthen your body -- Today's Tip

Tighten the back of your arms -- Today's Tip

Ab exercise to target obliques and upper abs -- Today's Tip

Exercise to strengthen your back and core -- Today's Tip

Quick workout for a full body exercise -- Today's Tip

Work your legs -- Today's Tip

Exercise to get rid of lower belly softness -- Today's Tip

Work your glutes, hamstring and open your hips with this exercise -- Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW