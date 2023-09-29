St. Nicholas of Tolentine Authentic Italian Festival returns this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia Italian Festival that's more than 100 years old returns this weekend, with family fun, music, food and dancing.

The St. Nicholas of Tolentine Authentic Italian Festival will bring out thousands of people to the 1700 block of South 9th Street this Sunday.

"It's an Italian parish, and it was started by Italian Catholic immigrants," says Peter Spina, who is on the festival committee. "And so these traditions go back literally that long. It's literally music all day long, starting with the Verdi Band, which play Italian marches to the East Passyunk Opera Project. There's great food from local restaurants and food providers and bakeries and just a great spirit for the whole community."

The beloved tradition dates back to the early 1900s.

The day starts with the annual religious procession throughout the neighborhood with the Statues of Saints.

This year, they're having a special ceremony to honor the late Bobby Rydell, Charlie Gracie, and Jerry Blavat, all South Philly legends who recently passed away.

Again, expect some of the best South Philly Italian food, like Marra's famous pizza, Esposito's porchetta and Termini Bros. pastries.

There's lots of fun for the kids too.

