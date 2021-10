PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Braxton Fleming is a transgender man who started Stealth Bros. & Co. from his basement in 2017.The brand provides luxury 'dopp kits' - another term for toiletry bags - primarily for other transgender men making their transition.Braxton says that the process of hormone replacement therapy is for life, and the necessary injectables are typically scheduled weekly to monthly, depending on each person's needs.So he designs patterns and materials for the kits to contain the supplies not just safely, but fashionably.