Multiple people injured, 1 critically after crash in Lower Makefield, Bucks County

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County that left multiple people injured.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Stoney Hill Road just south of the Newtown Bypass (Route 332).

Police say the driver of a Mini Cooper exited an office complex onto Stoney Hill Road and struck a BMW SUV.

The SUV, with five people inside, rolled over. Two of those people were ejected.

All of the occupants of the SUV were taken to area hospitals. One of the victims was taken to the hospital by helicopter and was listed in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on any charges in this crash.