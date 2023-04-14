Warm weather leads to crowded outdoor dining in Philadelphia, despite permit issues

"It seems that every streetery is currently illegal because nobody is holding a permit," experts say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Outdoor dining was busy across the city of Philadelphia on Friday because of the warm, summer-like weather. But, most streeteries in the city don't have a proper permit.

"We actually did a hookey day," said Doris Hurnton, who was eating outside at Taqueria Amor in Manayunk.

She took her family to the movies and then grabbed a bite to eat outside to enjoy the 80-degree weather.

"Thank God for Mother Nature," commented Tim Spinner, who owns Taqueria Amor.

He said the weather has helped with business, especially since he has streeteries out front. They are covered, and add nearly 25 seats to his restaurant.

"It's the first seat that's asked for on a nice day: 'Can we sit in the cabana?'" he noted.

But, the restaurant is still waiting on a permit from the city to legally operate the streetery. Rules were drafted up to keep the streeteries operating after the pandemic, but getting the permit has been a headache for most restaurants because of the strict rules.

"We're about six months into permitting right now, and the last I heard is only one restaurant has been issued a permit," said Ben Fileccia, with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

He has heard from many owners that they are waiting months for permits and the rules are costly and labor-intensive.

"It seems that every streetery is currently illegal because nobody is holding a permit," said Fileccia.

The city did allow restaurants to operate while going through the permitting process, but some establishments claim they have faced citations.