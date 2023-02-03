Philly bars, restaurants preparing for Super Bowl parties and crowds

"We're expecting to fill up early. Last week the game was at 3 p.m. and we filled up by 1 p.m., so we're expecting a huge crowd," said Eric Spicer, general manager at P.J. Whelihan's in Haddonfield.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants and bars in and around Philadelphia are gearing up for the big Super Bowl party.

It's first come, first served at P.J. Whelihan's for Super Bowl Sunday. The general manager said takeout orders are already stacking up.

"We've been running a promotion during the entire Eagles playoffs. Fifty wings for $50 so we'll still have that available on game day," said Spicer.

McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City just started selling tickets Thursday morning for their Super Bowl event and they sold in minutes. For $150 you can eat and drink all you want.

"It's busy but not packed so it won't feel like a Saturday night. Everyone will have elbow room," said Chris Mullins, co-owner of McGillin's.

They'll have plenty of green beer to go around, and they've added a festive twist to their shepherd's pie with green mashed potatoes just for the Birds.

Football fans were elbow to elbow at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia for last weekend's NFC Championship, and this game will be no different.

"There's table minimums if you have a table reserved. You can reserve them on OpenTable. Everyone else just walk on in, it's going to be crazy in here. A bunch of bartenders, a bunch of beer tubs, a bunch of specials and the whole thing," said Brian Uran, VP of Marketing at Live! Casino.

