Man arrested after fight breaks out at Del. high school graduation; warrant issued for teen suspect

GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A large fight broke out at the end of a high school graduation in Delaware leading to one man's arrest and charges pending against a juvenile, state police said.

It happened during Sussex Central High School's graduation ceremonies in Georgetown on May 30.

Delaware State Police say, around 8:40 p.m., troopers working the graduation detail were alerted of a large crowd of people fighting outside the main gate of the ceremonies.

Police say responding troopers witnessed a 48-year-old woman being kicked and punched by a 16-year-old female. The teenager was yelling and then began walking away from the area.

They also saw a 29-year-old man from Millsboro punching at people during the fight.

Troopers contacted the 16-year-old as she walked across the softball field and began fighting again. After separating her, troopers tried to speak to her father. However, they say both the teen and her father were uncooperative with the investigation and left the area.

Meanwhile, troopers broke up the large fight and dispersed the crowd.

Troopers investigating the incident were able to identify the 48-year-old woman. The next day, the woman and her 15-year-old daughter arrived at the police station to report their injuries.

Police say the woman suffered a scratch on her nose and her daughter had a black eye and swollen nose.

Troopers were able to identify the 16-year-old female who had struck them. They have issued a warrant for her arrest for the charges of Assault Third Degree and Disorderly Conduct.

Troopers also identified the 29-year-old suspect as David Cupery.

David Cupery

He turned himself in to state police and was charged with Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct.

Police say neither the 16-year-old suspect nor the 15-year-old victim are students at the high school.

Anyone with information on this incident or anyone else who was injured during the fight is asked to contact Lieutenant M. DiSilvestro at 302-752-3818.