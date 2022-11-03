Taco Heart brings Texas-style breakfast tacos to South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Taco Heart, the specialty is Texas-style breakfast tacos.

Owner Nano Wheedan lived in Austin, Texas, for 15 years before he moved back home to Philly, and he brought the popular breakfast food with him.

The most popular menu item is the migas taco, which is very well-known in Central Texas.

It's tortilla chips crushed into scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, cilantro, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, and then wrapped in a freshly made, warm flour tortilla.

In fact, the menu was built around the flour tortilla, and they're made fresh daily in front of guests.

It started when Nano moved to South Philly in 2020.

He taught himself how to make flour tortillas from scratch and began selling his very own breakfast tacos from his stoop.

The demand quickly outgrew his sidewalk operation and that's when he planned to open Taco Heart on East Passyunk Avenue.

Taco Heart | Facebook | Instagram

1001 E. Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19147

445-230-0345