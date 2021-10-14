Buccaneers-Eagles Preview: Ron Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles host the defending champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night (8:20 PM, FOX) with the Birds seeking their second upset win in four days.The Eagles are a seven-point home underdog against Tom Brady and Co. despite a 21-18 win over the then-3-1 Panthers on Sunday. Philadelphia was a three-point underdog in that matchup.The Eagles' defense came alive in Carolina with three sacks and three INTs, buying the offense enough time to wake from its doldrums and score two late TDs, snapping a three-game losing streak.Tampa Bay is coming off a 45-17 rout of Miami, so we asked Ron Jaworski to catch us up on how the Birds could pull off the miracle at home.Watch Jaws go three deep on the Tampa Bay-Philly matchup in the video above.How the defense can slow down the Bucs?Are the Birds putting too much pressure on Jalen Hurts, wide receivers?Is more Quez Watkins the answer to the Eagles' offensive struggles?Javon Hargrave and WatkinsBucs 31, Eagles 21