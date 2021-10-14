Three and Out

Buccaneers-Eagles Preview: Ron Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles host the defending champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night (8:20 PM, FOX) with the Birds seeking their second upset win in four days.

The Eagles are a seven-point home underdog against Tom Brady and Co. despite a 21-18 win over the then-3-1 Panthers on Sunday. Philadelphia was a three-point underdog in that matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert put on reserve/COVID-19 list
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Bucs after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning Zach Ertz is in line to start against Tampa Bay.

The Eagles' defense came alive in Carolina with three sacks and three INTs, buying the offense enough time to wake from its doldrums and score two late TDs, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 45-17 rout of Miami, so we asked Ron Jaworski to catch us up on how the Birds could pull off the miracle at home.

Watch Jaws go three deep on the Tampa Bay-Philly matchup in the video above.


1st Down: How the defense can slow down the Bucs?
2nd Down: Are the Birds putting too much pressure on Jalen Hurts, wide receivers?
3rd Down: Is more Quez Watkins the answer to the Eagles' offensive struggles?
Player to watch: Javon Hargrave and Watkins
Jaws" Prediction: Bucs 31, Eagles 21
