Target hosting job fair, hiring 4,000 workers for Gloucester County facility

A $2,000 sign-on bonus kicks in after 90 days for those hired before Oct. 30.
Target hiring 4,000 workers for Gloucester Co. facility

LOGAN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Target is hiring workers for its new fulfillment facility in Gloucester County and they're offering an enticing perk.

A hiring blitz will be happening Saturday at the site at 300 Creekview Avenue in Logan Township.

The job fair will go on from noon to 4 p.m.

Here's the perk: a $2,000 sign-on bonus kicks in after 90 days for those hired before Oct. 30.

Target is offering a starting wage of $20 an hour. Financial benefits include 401(k) and tuition reimbursements.

Those interested are encouraged to apply on Target's career website in advance of the job fair.

The company is planning to hire 4,000 new workers across the tri-state area.

"As we prepare to open our facility this year, we look forward to adding 4,000 new jobs across Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania metro areas," Amanda Lovelace Tobicash, Target senior distribution director, said in a statement. "This facility will primarily support stores across the greater New Jersey market, so they have sufficient inventory needed to support in-store and online shopping needs and bring an easy and inspiring shopping experience to local guests."
