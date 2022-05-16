16-year-old shot 7 times in Philadelphia's Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was shot seven times Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Parkside section, police said.According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.Police said the KIPP Philadelphia Charter School student was on the sidewalk when shots were fired from a vehicle that was carjacked Monday morning.He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.