16-year-old shot 7 times in Philadelphia's Parkside section

Police said the teen was on the sidewalk when shots were fired from a vehicle that was carjacked.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was shot seven times Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Parkside section, police said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.

Police said the KIPP Philadelphia Charter School student was on the sidewalk when shots were fired from a vehicle that was carjacked Monday morning.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.




More TOP STORIES News