teen killed

13-year-old dies after being struck by 2 cars in New Castle County, Del.

Police say both drivers stopped at the scene.
By
13-year-old struck and killed by 2 cars in Delaware

MILLTOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a teenager died after she was struck by two vehicles in New Castle County.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Limestone and Milltown roads in Milltown.

The 13-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both drivers stopped at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

No further details have been released.

