13-year-old dies after being struck by 2 cars in New Castle County, Del.

MILLTOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a teenager died after she was struck by two vehicles in New Castle County.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Limestone and Milltown roads in Milltown.
The 13-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both drivers stopped at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
No further details have been released.
