2 teens arrested in Delaware for alleged attempted car theft, resisting arrest

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police arrested two teenagers in Kent County on Friday after they allegedly attempted to steal a car and then resisted arrest.

Troopers say a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old from Dover, Delaware, were arrested for multiple felony offenses.

The incident began just before 11:30 p.m. when troopers responded to a residence on Nobles Pond Crossing in Dover for a report of two suspicious males in all black attempting to break into neighborhood vehicles.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a Kia Sorento with a shattered window parked in a driveway along Winding Carriage Lane.

Investigators found the Kia's rear window had been shattered and the ignition was ripped out, the same type of damage consistent with the nationwide trend of Kias being stolen using a screwdriver and USB cable.

While searching the area, a trooper observed two males wearing all black walking in the intersection of Colt Lane and Peacock Place.

As the trooper attempted to make contact with the males, the two fled down Peacock Place.

A foot chase ensued, and troopers say the suspects did not comply when they were told to stop.

One of the suspects, identified as the 13-year-old, eventually complied and was taken into custody without incident.

A short time later, troopers say the 14-year-old was located running on Station View Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

Both teens were found to have a screwdriver and USB cable on them, according to authorities.

The teens were charged with felony attempt to commit theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of burglar tools, felony conspiracy second-degree, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and tampering with a vehicle.

Both suspects have since been released into the custody of their parents, officials say.