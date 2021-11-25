'Everyday Hero' doctor carrying on father's legacy in medicine

HOMETOWN HERO! Dr. Syed Bukhari from @TempleUniv Hospitals spends extra time getting to know his patients. It’s a lesson his dad, taught him. Last YEAR, his dad died of COVID but Dr. Bukhari is carrying his legacy. “You know, I still think he's seeing me,” he said. ❤️ @6abc pic.twitter.com/qjYX7EEOL2 — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) November 24, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Of all the everyday heroes who walk through the doors at Temple University Hospital's Jeanes Campus, Dr. Syed Bukhari stands out."If I say the best medicine in the world, like practicing the best medicine, that would be the United States," said Dr. Bukhari, an internal medicine physician.Originally from Pakistan, he came to the US for more opportunities in medicine. He's trying to live up to the example of his father, also named Syed."I would say like the best orthopedic doctor in the world. I really admired the way he treated people, and people looked up to him," he said.He tries to treat patients with that same respect and his colleagues took notice. Last month, he won the Pennsylvania Medical Society's "Everyday Hero Award."It just doesn't involve treating the patient with medicine. It also involves like emotionally treating the patients and taking into consideration their values," he said.Dr. Bukhari says the reason he connects with patients and family members so well is he has empathy.Last year, in December, he was a worried family member when his dad contracted COVID-19."That's the most important thing for me that I was with him at that time," said Bukhari.He says he rushed home to Pakistan and sat beside his father during his battle with the virus."I cannot have a time harder than that," he said.After two weeks, his father passed. Still grieving, Dr. Bukhari came back to work. His patients needed him, and he wanted to keep making his dad proud."You know, I still think he's seeing me," he said.