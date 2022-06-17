Hundreds turn out to job fair at Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people attended a job fair at Temple University on Friday"I'm here looking for a job," said Minnie Shields, who is attempting to restart her career as the world emerges from a pandemic.This is Temple University's 15th annual Neighborhood Job and Resource Fair billed as the largest annual citywide job fair and resource village held in the city."I'm going to be here, talk to some employers, get back to my job on Independence Mall," said David Washington, who is looking for a career in broadcasting."This is the best time to look for a job because companies are paying more because everybody is scrambling for good workers," said job fair organizer Michael Robinson, Director of Community Outreach and Hiring of Temple University.Organizers are seeing companies offer higher salaries and incentives to attract the best candidates."Employees are definitely looking for a different work experience. After COVID, they want to find work that is more family-friendly, work that is more flexible," said State Representative Donna Bullock, who is chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.Many recruiters have seen a shift."I've been doing this as a recruiter for seven years, and I can tell you work-life balance right now is the first topic that comes up," said Andrew Jones of Bayada."The shortage has left us scrambling for more help. I mean we look everywhere," stated Bart Tur of American Cable Company in Juniata Park. "We've shifted how we recruited, we've increased our wages. There's a lot of detail involved. It's not the same job market as before the pandemic.""There's been ebbs and flows just like any market, but for us, we're always available, and we're always been open," said US Army Sergeant First Class Maurice Roane of the Center City Recruiting Station.Friday's job fair was free and open to the public. Positions ranged from entry-level to executive-level management.The job fair comes as prices of gas and groceries are soaring."Bills and stuff is a little bad, so you try to make extra money," said William Warren of West Oak Lane."The cost of living has become very expensive for families," said Kourtney Fields of North Philadelphia."So finding a good career for a stable paying, stability is what you're looking for and a good-paying career," Fields continued.A computer lab was set up so attendees could apply for jobs on-site and get assistance doing so if needed.