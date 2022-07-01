FYI Philly

Randall Pogue, former world kickboxing champ, opens Ten Hands Fight Sports in Center City

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Former world kickboxing champ opens Ten Hands Fight Sports

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Descend into Ten Hands Fight Sports at 20th and Market Streets and you immediately get the vibe that it's time to work.

Two-time world kickboxing champ Randall Pogue is the man behind the Fight Sports name and the massive 12,500-square-foot space, filled with everything from traditional strength training and cardio equipment to battle ropes, TRX, plyo boxes, a heavy bag room, and a boxing ring.

Pogue describes it as "the best parts of four or five different boutique gyms all under one roof."

He promises that martial arts training will not only make you stronger, smarter, leaner, faster and fitter but also improve your life outside the gym, making you more disciplined and confident.

You can choose classes like kickboxing, boxing, and Muay Thai, to get in fighting shape or opt for maximum intensity conditioning with a fight or flight class.

Pogue is also a diet coach and says he can change your body in 12 weeks.

The first class is always free.


20th & Market Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
More TOP STORIES News