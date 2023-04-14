Divergent art of storytelling comes to Cherry Street Pier

The immersive and visual display is meant to entertain and inspire visitors at the Cherry Street Pier.

The immersive and visual display is meant to entertain and inspire visitors at the Cherry Street Pier.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Termite TV Collective is an independent media company that broadens the horizon of visual storytelling.

They have been in operation for 31 years, utilizing every type of technology to create their art along the way. They enjoy working collaboratively with the community, working side by side to create unique and powerful content.

Their installation, "Portals," which highlights the 31st anniversary of Termite TV, is located at the Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia. It is a historic journey from the start of their group all the way up to the current works that they've created.

The immersive and visual display is meant to entertain and inspire visitors at the Pier.

Some of their more recent works include augmented reality and virtual reality. Some of the work appears as just simple images on the way, but they are anything but that.

Visitors can download an app, which can be used to bring these images to life, telling the individual stories that each represents.

Founders say after 31 years, they will continue to create innovative work to inspire and experiment while also having fun.

The exhibit will be on display until April 23 with an exclusive free showing of their new video series "Portal" on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Cherry Street Pier.

Cherry Street Pier is open:

Mondays-Thursdays: Noon to 10 p.m.

Fridays: Noon to 11 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.