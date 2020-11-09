Thanksgiving meals to-go around Philly

Due to COVID-19 and the fear of a spread at family dinners, to-go dinners are growing as a popular alternative.
Whether you are celebrating in person or virtually, trying to avoid the grocery store or just looking for an easier option we rounded up some ways to get the holiday meal prepared for you.
Di Bruno Brothers is offering a menu with more than 40 options that includes everything from the appetizers, the turkey and dessert.
Porco's Porchetteria and Small Oven has an inspired menu of desserts with a new tart line inspired by classic Thanksgiving recipes. They have bite-sized desserts and decadent three-layer cakes to satisfy that sweet tooth.
Jet Wine Bar has a two-pack and a four-pack of wine that will pair perfectly with your meal.
And the Joybox is a collection of six Philadelphia businesses that have collaborated during the pandemic to offer their products through delivery. For Thanksgiving they have added a seventh vendor and exclusive Thanksgiving options.
Di Bruno Brothers | Facebook | Instagram
See their website for the closest location.
Porco's Porchetteria & Small Oven | Facebook | Instagram
2204 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Jet Wine Bar | Facebook | Instagram
1525 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Joy Box | Facebook | Instagram
Choose from 7 Philadelphia-based businesses