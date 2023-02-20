WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
the roots

Roots Picnic 2023 headlined by Diddy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert

The annual Philadelphia festival will take place June 2-4.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 4:11PM
Action News' 'Brighter News' - Feb. 20, 2023
EMBED <>More Videos

The news to brighten your day!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Diddy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, and Lil Uzi Vert are headlining this year's Roots Picnic.

The annual Philadelphia festival will take place June 2-4.

A special stand-up comedy performance by Chappelle and The Roots will be held at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2 to kick off the weekend.

The music acts will perform at The Mann in Fairmount Park on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a press release issued Monday, Diddy will join The Roots "to deliver a set highlighted by decades of definitive hits."

Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform the entirety of 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' - "a rare event - to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the seminal album's release."

The Roots Picnic will have a lot of Philly hometown favorites including Lil Uzi Vert, Eve, DJ Drama, Kindred the Family Soul and a State Property reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks).

Other acts include Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros, Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, City Girls, Maverick City, Syd, Glorilla, DJ Drama, Uncle Waffles, Saucy Santana, DVSN, Kindred The Family Soul, Spinall, Little Brother, Yussef Dayes Experience, Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary, Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence, Symba, Fridayy. Mike Phillips, Rocky. Dappa and Akin Inaj & Inutech

A fan club presale launches Tuesday, Feb. 21 at noon, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW