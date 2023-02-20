Roots Picnic 2023 headlined by Diddy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert

The annual Philadelphia festival will take place June 2-4.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Diddy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, and Lil Uzi Vert are headlining this year's Roots Picnic.

A special stand-up comedy performance by Chappelle and The Roots will be held at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2 to kick off the weekend.

The music acts will perform at The Mann in Fairmount Park on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a press release issued Monday, Diddy will join The Roots "to deliver a set highlighted by decades of definitive hits."

Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform the entirety of 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' - "a rare event - to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the seminal album's release."

The Roots Picnic will have a lot of Philly hometown favorites including Lil Uzi Vert, Eve, DJ Drama, Kindred the Family Soul and a State Property reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks).

Other acts include Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros, Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, City Girls, Maverick City, Syd, Glorilla, DJ Drama, Uncle Waffles, Saucy Santana, DVSN, Kindred The Family Soul, Spinall, Little Brother, Yussef Dayes Experience, Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary, Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence, Symba, Fridayy. Mike Phillips, Rocky. Dappa and Akin Inaj & Inutech

A fan club presale launches Tuesday, Feb. 21 at noon, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available here.