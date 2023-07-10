American Red Cross opens shelter in Berks Co. due to severe storms, flooding

According to the Reading Fire Department, 24 apartment units were affected by the severe storms and a total of 39 people were displaced.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The American Red Cross opened a shelter for Berks County residents impacted by flooding on Sunday.

A series of storms rolled through the Pennsylvania area on Sunday which damaged homes and streets across several counties.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross said they are assisting residents of the Jamestown Village Apartments, located on Lackawanna Street in Reading, due to their homes flooding.

According to the Reading Fire Department, 24 apartment units were affected by the severe storms and a total of 39 people were displaced.

An emergency shelter was opened at the Glenside Elementary School, located at 500 Lackawanna Street in Reading.

Iris Seda is one of 14 residents, along with five pets, who slept at the shelter on Sunday.

"I'm very frustrated and very scared because I don't know what's my next step," she said.

The Reading Fire Marshal said the heavy rain and pre-existing property issues lead to the flooding and damage.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance can call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).