Beginning today: The Fashion District in Center City imposes afternoon curfew for people under 18

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Monday, the Fashion District of Philadelphia will enforce an afternoon curfew for anyone under the age of 18.

Officials say minors will not be able to go into the shopping mall without an adult over the age of 23 after 2 p.m.

The new curfew is in response to recent disturbances involving dozens of unaccompanied young people.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia police had to disperse large crowds of juveniles around the area.

"There's so many fights, they just run around over this wall here and police have to come in and clear them," noted Jacob Kramer from Fairmount.

Previously, a similar curfew was in place in the Fashion District, but only for weekends. Now it will be in effect daily.

Fashion District officials say anyone who appears to be 18 or under may be approached by security or law enforcement to provide proof of their age.

Employees who are under the age of 18 and are showing up for work past 2 p.m. will be asked to show identification stating where they are employed. This will not affect their ability to work at the center during these hours.

Fashion District officials noted they have the full support of the city in implementing this new policy.

