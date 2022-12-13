Philadelphia Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker' at the Academy of Music throughout December

The Philadelphia Ballet returns to the Academy of Music with the treasured holiday classic 'The Nutcracker'.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Ballet is dancing George Balanchine's beloved 'The Nutcracker' throughout the month of December.

The timeless ballet tells the story of young Marie, who receives a nutcracker on Christmas Eve.

Marie is transported to the Land of Sweets to the sounds of Tchaikovsky's recognizable score.

The ballet features more than 70 dancers on stage, including children from the School of Philadelphia Ballet.

The ballet is the company's longest-running production and it's a tradition that brings both audiences and dancers together for a little holiday magic.

'The Nutcracker' runs through December 28th at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet | Facebook | Instagram