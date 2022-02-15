Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid headline 2022 Roots Picnic | See full lineup

The Roots Picnic will take place June 4 and 5 at The Mann at Fairmount Park.
This will be the first time since 2019 the festival, which is headlined, hosted and curated by the Grammy Award-winning group, will be in person.
"This year, the picnic is a love letter to Philly. Thank you for supporting us for 15 years. We're bringing you a 2-day festival," The Roots tweeted Tuesday.
Blige will be joined on stage with The Roots for the first time ever for what event organizers call a "once-in-a-lifetime set."
She is among the big names announced for the annual summer event, which will also include Summer Walker, Wizkid, Philly's Jazmine Sullivan and Kamasi Washington.
Other acts include J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross and Benny The Butcher; Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, Musiq Soulchild, Masego, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs, Mickey Guyton (who performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI), Yebba, Chief Keef, Robert Glasper & Bilal, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim, Babyface Ray, Muni Long, CKay, Protoje, Serpentwithfeet, Ambre, Alex Isley, Tone Stith, Kur, Durand, Suzanne Christine, Mu Mu Fresh, Tye Tribbet, Jordan Hawkins, Macc N Cheese, Aquil Dawud, DJ Diamond Kuts and DJ Aktiv.
There will also be a live Podcast Stage curated by Wallo267 and Gillie Da King featuring Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Rory & Mal, Questlove Supreme, Earn Your Leisure, Whoreible Decisions, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious, FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris, Around the Way Curls, Podcast Bols and Disruptors in the Culture.
"After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park," says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event. "This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true."
Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the code RPALUMNI.
The 2022 Early Bird 2-day tickets are on sale for $149. VIP Silver passes cost $499 and VIP Gold passes cost $999.
Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event will be required for entry.
"This one is special and we are happy to be with our Picnic fam again," The Roots tweeted.
YouTube will stream the event live on The Root's official channel.
The Roots Picnic launched in 2007 and past lineups included The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.