Thomas Edison High School students highlight Black history

Performances by students and teachers on Thursday helped to highlight the rich history of their ancestors.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While Black History Month just came to a close, the students and staff at Thomas Edison High School in Philadelphia believe it is something to be celebrated all year round.

The extravagant event was the culmination of weeks of hard work from the dedicated students and staff members at the high school.

