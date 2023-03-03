  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
community

Thomas Edison High School students highlight Black history

Performances by students and teachers on Thursday helped to highlight the rich history of their ancestors.

ByTodd Haas WPVI logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 12:41AM
Thomas Edison High School students highlight Black history
EMBED <>More Videos

Performances by students and teachers on Thursday helped to highlight the rich history of their ancestors.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While Black History Month just came to a close, the students and staff at Thomas Edison High School in Philadelphia believe it is something to be celebrated all year round.

Performances by students and teachers on Thursday helped to highlight the rich history of their ancestors.

The extravagant event was the culmination of weeks of hard work from the dedicated students and staff members at the high school.

SEE ALSO: FYI Philly celebrates Black-owned businesses with hosts Sharrie Williams and Gray Hall

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW