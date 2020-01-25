community journalist

You can own a piece of Frank Sinatra's NJ suite!

SWEDESBORO, N.J. -- Antique treasure hunters are flying over the moon at the thought of bidding on Frank Sinatra's Chairman's Suite furnishings.

Sinatra's home at the Jersey Shore was filled with intricately designed furniture, ornate sculptures, and stunning art from around the world. However, it's been locked away in the now-closed Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, formerly known as the Golden Nugget.

A South Jersey business, S&S Auction Inc., won their bid for the hotel time capsule. The company was formerly known as Amaradio's Antiques and is still owned by three generations of the namesake family.

With over a year's worth of work, they designed their own suite with Sinatra's furnishings - and everything is for sale.

An auction will be held this Sunday, January 26 at 1:00 pm at the showroom in Swedesboro. An open house will be held over the weekend leading up to it.

Some of the most sought-after items will be a Longcase "Grandfather" clock, a pair of Malachite Obelisks, an Art Deco Style "Sunrise" Headboard for a king-size bed, and many chandeliers and artwork from within the hotel. Also a fan favorite: the golden toilet seats.

Watch our video to dive into Frank Sinatra's fine taste in decorum and live a little like a celebrity!

