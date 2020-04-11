community journalist

Philadelphia healthcare students make a difference from home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Last month, healthcare students across the country were gearing up to take their final strides towards the professional world. That was put on pause when COVID-19 came to the United States.

Brilliant young minds participating in clinical rotations in Philadelphia were pulled from their hospital settings and confined to their houses and apartments.

This gave rise to an independent coalition of around 2,000 students known as the Philadelphia Organization of Health Professions Students (POHPS). A fourth year medical student at Thomas Jefferson University, Terry Gao, and her colleagues created a subdivision focused on supplying healthcare workers with protective equipment.

They call the initiative "PPE2PHL," or "Personal Protective Equipment 2 Philadelphia." They were inspired by similar efforts across the country, such as their sister organization, PPE2NYC in New York.

Using extravagant spreadsheets and community data, they were able to curate a list of businesses that were potential donors of protective equipment. In just two weeks, they retrieved and delivered more than 6,000 surgical masks, more than 20,000 gloves, and hundreds of caps, gowns, and more.

Around 160 student volunteers are involved in calling businesses and transporting PPE, while strategically keeping as many people home as possible. They are eager to continue supplying the front lines until they can officially join the fight themselves.

To learn more, visit their website.

RELATED: Food trucks feed the front line at Cooper Hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

"Their faces, even behind the mask, you can see they're so thankful." Community Journalist Matteo shows us how food trucks are fueling Cooper University Hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcommunity journalistjefferson university hospitalcoronavirusinstagram storiesfeel goodstudentsfundraisertemple university
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News