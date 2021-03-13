One year of good news during the pandemic

GREATER PHILADELPHIA AREA (WPVI) -- Survivors. Caretakers. Neighbors. Leaders.Our city, nation, and world coalesced when the COVID-19 pandemic took root last March. It has brought forth a wellspring of good news as a reaction to the challenges we faced.Action News Community Journalist Matteo Iadonisi looks back on one year of positivity with this highlight reel that showcases the best in our community.