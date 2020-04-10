community journalist

How to make videos at home during COVID-19 quarantine

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- After three weeks of isolation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the days are starting to feel repetitive.

Many have taken up new hobbies, crafted DIY projects, or cleaned up the house. But there is another way to cleverly pass the time without buying any new equipment.

All you need to do is start up the camera and press record.

That's how Dan Marino, a Blackwood native, turned his family into a cast worthy of a television sitcom.

On his YouTube channel, he creates no-budget documentaries about living in a house with six people. Not only does it keep their social circles entertained, but it's also brought the family together in a unique way.

It's certainly a silver lining for his father, Mike Marino.

"There's going to come a day and you'll think to yourself, you know what? I kind of miss, you know, being quarantined with everybody," he said.

If filming and editing documentaries seems like an uphill battle, there are easier ways to gather the family around the camera.

Richard Washington of Philadelphia simply pressed record while his daughter, Jhayda, beautifully sang a rewritten tune about coming together in spite of Coronavirus.

If you want to get a little fancy, free apps such as Giphy, FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, and Clips for iPhone are fun ways to start adding a pop of color to your daily routine.
Businesses, teachers, and reporters are even using these apps to continue working from home.

Roland Boyden, Access Facilitator at the media center PhillyCAM, shared some tips for improving your home videos.

He recommends propping up your webcam on books or boxes to reach better eye-level. You can also scrounge up a pair of earbuds with a built in microphone to acquire better audio fidelity.

Boyden and colleagues are experimenting with new technology that helps people create content from home, such as a subscription service called StreamYard.

No matter how high-tech your production is, we hope you use this time to make precious memories from within the walls of your home!

