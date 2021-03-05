community journalist

'Good game!': Drexel medical students launch chess tournament nationwide

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A brain-wracking game of chess can be challenging. But for these medical students, it's about the easiest thing they've done all week.

"Playing chess is very similar to solving problems in the medical community," said Cruz Sevilla, a second-year student at Drexel University College of Medicine. "There's patterns, repetition, you have to be able to basically just think on your toes to be able to manage those things as they come."

Sevilla, originally from Chicago, Illinois, decided to study medicine so he could help people with his own two hands. As if the workload wasn't difficult enough, the COVID-19 pandemic brought many educational opportunities and social activities to a stalemate.

"As a medical student, we're trying to figure out these problems every day and that's one of the main reasons why I started the chess club," he said, noting the similarities in problem-solving.

Sevilla realized chess was popular within the greater medical community. But upon further investigation, he realized the absence of a nationwide cohort to bring players together.

"I had been sitting on the idea of starting a Pennsylvania chess tournament," he said.
However, only two of the state's schools stepped up to the board.

"So at that point, I was just like, well, why should I stop at Pennsylvania," he wondered. "I should just ask all of the med schools."

Sevilla rallied fellow Drexel Chess Club members to contact roughly 150 medical schools nationwide. They earned the support of 20 schools, even those who did not have established chess clubs. Their hard work will pay off this weekend with the first-ever 'Dragon's Cup,' a virtual tournament played using the website, Chess.com.

"Oh, I think it's been absolutely immense in getting me connected to students at campus and, like, actually meeting people during a pandemic," said Ozdemir Erdemir, a first-year student.

Erdemir and his friend, Rohan Joshi, worked alongside Sevilla to make this dream a reality. Shockingly, today's scrimmage marked the first time the group had ever met in-person.

"Yeah, it's a really weird thing to think about," said Erdemir in the presence of his otherwise-virtual friends.

Nevertheless, these students hope their calculated moves will bring out the best of a pandemic-era college experience.

"The strength and resilience that we're showing hopefully will translate to our professional careers in the future," said Joshi.

RELATED: Meet the 'No School Tomorrow if it Snows' students 10 years later

EMBED More News Videos

10 years ago, they sang, 'No School Tomorrow if it Snows.' But these high school seniors have been away from the classroom for more than just a snow day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacompetitioncommunity journalistchess championschessinstagram storiescollege studentschool competitionfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Would you believe these floral arrangements are made from paper?
Vaccination clinic opens for those who have experienced homelessness in Philadelphia
Customers drive hours to try these Long Island desserts
The 'Kite Man of Martinez' takes flight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
First look: Wells Fargo Center ready to welcome fans back
Americans await 3rd round of COVID stimulus checks
3 Camden schools to close after this school year
Mayfair store celebrating 11th anniversary damaged in fire
DNA test reveals woman's dad wanted by FBI for murder
Show More
Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice
Camden H.S. basketball team completes a perfect season
High school juniors create 'Better Together' organization to help neighbors in need
Fire damages historic Montco hotel; couple's wedding day saved
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News