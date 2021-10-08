Top 6: Game day spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Living around Philadelphia, there's always a game to watch, but where can you go that's not your couch? I stayed away from the obvious, and found some awesome places for you to catch all the action. Here's Part 1 of the Top 6 Game Day Spots in our area:In Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia you can't misswith its 52 foot LED display and 24 TVs. The nachos, cheesesteaks, (wiz wit, of course) , fish tacos, burger sliders, the most meaty "bee sting flavor" wings, and beer towers will keep you filled up throughout game time. You can call to make a table reservation for your group or you can fight it out for some comfy leather chair seating. There are games, swag and Eagles ticket giveaways, and get this...the first 50 fans in the door on game day get a free Bud Light, rally towel, and foam finger.is known for being a nightclub, but get ready to dine, drink and dance at one of their Spiked Sunday game day parties. With bottle service, and shareable Eagles themed platters like "Fry Eagles Fry", "The Underdog", and "Beat the Cowboys", you'll have the best of both the sports and club worlds.From the outside,in Northern Liberties doesn't appear to be your typical sports bar, but inside there's a TV everywhere you look, cozy booths for a group of friends, and Philly style decor. With its Asian/Mexican fusion style menu you'll be straying away from the typical game food. Their charbroiled oysters topped with parmesan cheese and garlic butter will knock your socks right off. The skewers, mac n cheese and spring rolls are also delicious, but I have to be honest that my favorite part is that this bar is run by a bunch of Irish guys, and they know how to have a good time!