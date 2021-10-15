Top 6: Game day spots in Philadelphia Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Philly, there is always a game on deck, so you need a great spot besides your couch to catch all the excitement! I found some places for you to watch the big game, and they feel just like home.third location in Headhouse Square opened in 2011. It's a great place to cheer, play, and drink the day away with your favorite teams.They are most famous for their wings, specifically wings drenched in their homemade sauce...it's a combination of tangy, spicy, and sweet, and although the ingredients are confidential, they let me in on a little secret. It's also alcohol infused! (No wonder I like it!) You can also get a side of sauce for anything on the menu, it goes well with everything! I dipped my bang bang shrimp in it and my cheesesteak spring rolls. They should be famous for their mac-n-cheese too, it has bacon in it!Drink specials include $18 Bud beer buckets and $4 domestics, but my favorite was the Tropic Thunder cocktail, made with tequila, fruit juices, and an entire can of tropical red bull.is a BBQ, whiskey, and beer bar with a giant TV, and options for indoor and outdoor seating.They make a special game day menu with chicken tinga nachos, a loaded burger, maple sriracha wings and loaded tots. The tots were loaded with bacon crumbles, homemade cheese sauce, ranch and chopped with chives. Their cocktails were expertly crafted and creative, I didn't even know I liked gin until I tried the FrankenBerry, which was fruity and refreshing! The Pumpkin Pie mule was like nothing I've ever had. With it's concoction of pumpkin vodka, ginger beer, and cinnamon...it tasted like fall!in South Philly has been pumping out the Philly staples since 1987.Even though they're known for the classics, the menu is constantly evolving. You must check out the Ultimate Fries. It's their famous crab fries, topped with cheese sauce, crab meat, and a drizzle of aioli. The Blonde Lobster Pie was a garlicky dream with huge chunks of moist lobster meat. They even put lobster on a cheesesteak. It's basically a surf and turf steak topped with their famous cheese sauce, easily one of the best steaks I've ever had!Of course, you can't forget Chickie's wings, and I washed them down with a very special drink called the Flyin' Hawaiian, named after former Philadelphia Phillie Shane Victorino.