Fish in Fishtown: Tiny hidden goldfish toys spark joy in Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tiny toys hidden throughout a Philadelphia neighborhood are sparking joy in unexpected ways.

They are being called the "fish of Fishtown." Someone, who remains anonymous, has been hiding these colorful plastic goldfish.

The tiny fish are randomly placed in all sorts of areas, like on top of this stately lion statue or hanging out in the crevices of a building's brick facade.

There has even been a blue one spotted on top of a tin can and another goldfish hidden in a tree, waiting for someone to come along and say hello.

The person behind the fish in Fishtown says they hide these sea creatures while walking their dog.

It has no purpose other than to make neighbors smile, and its done just that -- everyone from kids to grown folks are getting a kick out of these fish.

Some who have found them are choosing to keep them, while others take a catch-and-release approach by re-hiding them for someone new to find.

So, next time you're walking in the neighborhood, keep an eye out for these vibrant fish.