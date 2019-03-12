Several injured in Route 129 crash in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Trenton police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash along Route 129 in Trenton, Mercer County.The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Hamilton Avenue.Police shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for a period of time while they investigated the accident.Some injuries have been reported, but the number of injured and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.