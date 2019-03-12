TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Trenton police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash along Route 129 in Trenton, Mercer County.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Hamilton Avenue.
Police shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for a period of time while they investigated the accident.
Some injuries have been reported, but the number of injured and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Several injured in Route 129 crash in Trenton, New Jersey
CAR CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News