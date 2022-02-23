2 people pulled from trench in Lower Merion Twp., Montgomery County

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters and rescue crews are on the scene of a trench rescue in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.The call came in around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday for reports of two people trapped waist deep in a trench at 1221 Mt. Pleasant Road.Views from Chopper 6 showed two people were pulled from the trench, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.It was also not immediately clear how the two people became trapped.