trench collapse

2 people pulled from trench in Lower Merion Twp., Montgomery County

It was not immediately clear how the two people became trapped.
By
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters and rescue crews are on the scene of a trench rescue in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The call came in around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday for reports of two people trapped waist deep in a trench at 1221 Mt. Pleasant Road.

Views from Chopper 6 showed two people were pulled from the trench, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

It was also not immediately clear how the two people became trapped.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
