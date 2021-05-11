WATCH
shooting
3 shot in Allentown, man in critical condition
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
3 shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were shot Monday night in Allentown.
The triple shooting happened along the 700 block of Lehigh Street at 10:30 p.m.
Police said a man, a woman and a juvenile were injured.
The man was listed in critical condition.
The woman and the juvenile are stable.
No arrests have been made.
Related topics:
allentown
triple shooting
shooting
