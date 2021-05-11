shooting

3 shot in Allentown, man in critical condition

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were shot Monday night in Allentown.

The triple shooting happened along the 700 block of Lehigh Street at 10:30 p.m.

Police said a man, a woman and a juvenile were injured.

The man was listed in critical condition.



The woman and the juvenile are stable.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentowntriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured
25 people shot in deadly weekend in Philadelphia
Hero officer describes saving 4-year-old in Times Square shooting
16-year-old shot in Voorhees Township, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect steals SUV with deadly shooting victim inside: Police
Philadelphia to announce COVID reopening plan today
NJ school district closes all buildings due to foodborne illness
U-Haul truck bursts into flames during police chase in LA area
Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured
'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway return
Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase
Show More
Local barber helping homeless population across country
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo
Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
More TOP STORIES News